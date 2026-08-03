Jack Grealish offered shock escape route from Manchester City as European giants plan audacious transfer move

Speculation over Grealish's departure intensified after he was left out of City's pre-season tour of Asia, though the player swiftly refuted claims he had been dropped via social media.

Writing on his personal account, Grealish clarified the reason for his absence: "Just to let you know I'm still recovering from an injury so I'm not training yet. Haven't been 'left out' so stop talking poo poo thanks."

Meanwhile, new City manager Enzo Maresca reaffirmed his good relationship with the player: "At the moment, he is here. He is a Manchester City player. I always said the same. In any club I join, I like to know if there are players that belong to the club.

"It's my duty to try to coach them. Jack is here. I have a good relationship with Jack since I left. Also, we keep in touch, and the reason why is because he has a big heart and he is a very good guy. So this is the reason why and then we see what happens."