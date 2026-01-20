FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-EVERTONAFP
Jack Grealish suffers broken foot injury & could face 'months' out in crushing blow to Everton loanee's chances of earning England recall

Everton loanee Jack Grealish has suffered a suspected stress fracture in his foot that could keep him sidelined for 'months'. The winger has been rejuvenated at the Toffees after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City. But his hopes of making it into England's 2026 World Cup squad have been handed a blow after picking up an untimely injury.

  • Grealish suffers injury blow

    Grealish played all of Everton's 1-0 win over former club Aston Villa at the weekend but now, reports have surfaced of the 30-year-old picking up an injury. According to The Athletic, the England international has hurt his foot, which could rule him out for a significant chunk of the season. The report adds that the City loanee will see a specialist in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue.

