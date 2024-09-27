VIDEO: 'You can't do that!' - Jack Grealish creases up at Declan Rice presenting error as England stars react to EA FC 25 cards - with Man City midfielder left shocked by Eberechi Eze rating
Jack Grealish rinsed Declan Rice while revealing EA FC 25 cards, with the Manchester City midfielder shocked at Eberechi Eze's rating.
- EA FC 25 released on Friday
- England stars were seen revealing their ratings
- Grealish was stunned to find out Eze's poor overall