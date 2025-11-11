Ivan Toney 'wants' Tottenham move with England outcast tipped for Thomas Frank reunion following Saudi spell

With Dominic Solanke still nursing a persistent ankle injury and Randal Kolo Muani now sidelined with a fractured jaw, Spurs are in desperate need of a reliable finisher. Meanwhile, Frank, who turned Toney into a prolific top-level striker at Brentford, is said to remain a huge admirer of his former No.9. The Dane’s faith in Toney transformed the forward from a Championship star into an England international.
However, Tottenham’s hopes of landing Toney in January could face a major hurdle, according to talkSPORT. Al-Ahli’s hierarchy are determined to keep hold of their star, especially after his electric start to the Saudi Pro League campaign. He has hit 11 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions this season, which highlights his growing influence in the dressing room. The financial challenge is also significant as Saudi tax laws will force Toney to sacrifice a sizeable chunk of his wages to move back to England.