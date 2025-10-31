'It worked. We won the game' - Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey admits she used ChatGPT to improve tactics ahead of NWSL season

Harvey conceded that AI was instrumental in her team's success this season - and in a very direct way, too. In an appearance on the Soccerish Podcast, Harvey admitted that she asked ChatGPT to help her form her team ahead of the season.
She typed in “What formation should you play to beat NWSL teams?” and it yielded suggestions for how to play against every other NWSL side. The technology recommended she play five at the back against two of them, she said, which served as the base for her tactics throughout the year.