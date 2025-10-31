'It worked. We won the game' - Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey admits she used ChatGPT to improve tactics ahead of NWSL season

Harvey pointed out that the technology was instrumental in helping her think about her tactical setup in new ways. Despite being in managerial roles for nearly 20 years, she admitted hadn't played a five-at-the-back system before, but the analysis from ChatGPT gave her a nudge towards a different way of playing - one that has proved immensely successful this year.

"I'd never really done a lot of research on it," she said. "I'd never really, like, invested into how it could be played in the women's game. I'd only ever really seen it from afar, you know, watching men's games really."

She found, for example, that a five-back system could be applied throughout a game, rather than to just hold onto late leads:

"It was always sort of talked about as a way to see games out. You know, [you go ahead] and get into a back five and stop people from scoring, was sort of how, like, a back five had been talked about for me," she said.