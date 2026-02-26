'It will be like revenge' - Victor Osimhen reveals thoughts on potential Liverpool clash in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray have already proven they can compete with the best this season, having recorded a famous 1-0 win over Arne Slot’s Liverpool during the league phase. Osimhen was the match-winner on that occasion, converting a first-half penalty in Istanbul, but he is under no illusions about how difficult a second meeting would be, especially away from home.

Speaking to CBS Sports about the possibility of facing the Reds or Spurs, Osimhen was candid about his preferences. "I mean to be honest with you, meeting Liverpool now is going to be like some sort of revenge," the striker explained. "Anyone we meet now… I wouldn’t say much but I would like to escape Liverpool. But if they come, yeah, we’re going to dig it out but it’s not going to be easy."