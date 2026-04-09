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Niko KovacIMAGO / Kirchner-Media
Jochen Tittmar

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"It hurts!" The dramatic turn of events surrounding a transfer target at BVB still pains Niko Kovac to this day

Ligue 1
FEATURES
Borussia Dortmund
Strasbourg
A. Anselmino
N. Kovac

Under questionable circumstances, Aaron Anselmino was forced to leave Borussia Dortmund abruptly during the winter transfer window. Chelsea FC then immediately loaned the 20-year-old defender to Racing Strasbourg, where he has struggled to make an impact.

Every loser creates a winner. Luca Reggiani is a case in point. The 18-year-old Italian would probably not have enjoyed such an unexpected and rapid rise at Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks had Aaron Anselmino not left the club so suddenly. Manager Niko Kovac still regrets the departure, even feeling physical pain over it.

“Sometimes I check to see how Strasbourg have played or whether he’s even featured. That’s perfectly normal. However, it pains me that he doesn’t play as often as he used to, or as often as he would have done with us,” Kovac said as recently as Friday at the press conference ahead of Dortmund’s home game against Bayer Leverkusen.

  • For that to happen, Anselmino—recalled by Chelsea shortly before the loan deadline and immediately sent to partner club Racing Strasbourg—would first need to be fit. The Argentine was rarely available during his spell in Dortmund, and his time in France has been just as injury-plagued.

    In Dortmund, a player who had not featured in a competitive match for almost a year prior went on to miss a further twelve games in just five months due to injury. Immediately after his promising debut for BVB, his body reacted, and the 20-year-old was sidelined for several weeks.

    Nevertheless, in 585 minutes across ten appearances he impressed. “Aaron does really well when he plays. You can rely on the young man from the first to the last minute. He’s a great lad, but also a great defender. He doesn’t put a foot wrong. I’m glad to have a player like that in the squad,” praised BVB coach Niko Kovac.

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  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEVERKUSEN-DORTMUNDAFP

    Aaron Anselmino suffered an immediate injury in Strasbourg.

    Borussia Dortmund’s decision to accept a buy-back clause in Carney Chukwuemeka’s transfer to Chelsea—a move that eventually saw Anselmino return to London—highlights questionable squad planning at Signal Iduna Park. Reggiani, however, stood to gain from the situation, albeit reluctantly. Images released by BVB, showing Anselmino in tears as he bid farewell to his teammates, have raised questions about modern-day player movement in elite football.

    The centre-back has spent two months in the French border city against his will, and manager Gary O’Neil—in charge since January—reported four weeks ago that “he is frustrated”. Although Anselmino played 21 minutes in Dortmund’s 3-0 away win at Union Berlin shortly before leaving, he arrived at his new club in poor form.

    “He’s not quite up to full fitness yet,” O’Neil explained two days after the loan, which runs until the end of the season. Three days later, the Englishman added that Anselmino had suffered a minor thigh injury.

  • Aaron AnselminoGetty

    Aaron Anselmino has played just 15 minutes so far this season.

    Anselmino made his first appearances for Racing against Marseille and Lyon, but he was introduced as a late substitute in both matches. 

    However, the 22-year-old has long struggled with recurring muscle injuries, and he was promptly sidelined once more. At the end of February, O’Neil explained, “Aaron was feeling discomfort in his thigh muscles. We’ll have to wait and see what’s wrong with him. But we’ll still need him, especially following the departure of Mamadou Sarr, who has left a gap.”

    The loanee remains a long way from full match fitness. Encouragingly, he returned to training at the end of March and logged 13 minutes against Nice at the weekend. The positive: he is now match-ready. The caveat: his total playing time still amounts to only 15 minutes.

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  • Aaron AnselminoGetty Images

    Will Aaron Anselmino get his happy ending?

    With nine games remaining, Anselmino must make his mark at Strasbourg, who host Mainz 05 in Thursday’s Conference League quarter-final. There is still plenty at stake: in Ligue 1, they currently sit eighth, five points adrift of a European place, and at the end of April they host Nice—who they recently beat 3-1—in the cup semi-final.

    Their last final appearance came in 2001, and with Paris Saint-Germain already eliminated, a victory would pit them against either Lens or Toulouse. That means Anselmino still has a shot at turning the club’s dramatic campaign into a triumphant conclusion.

  • Aaron Anselmino: Performance statistics in professional football

    PeriodClubCompetitive matchesGoalsAssistsYellow cards
    2023–2024Boca Juniors23235
    since 2025Chelsea FC1000
    2025–2026Borussia Dortmund (loan)10111
    since 2026Racing Strasbourg (loan)3000
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Conference League
Strasbourg crest
Strasbourg
STR
Mainz 05 crest
Mainz 05
M05