The battle to host the 2030 World Cup final between Spain and Morocco has turned into a tug of war. Spain insists the trophy must be lifted on its soil. Morocco, meanwhile, is pitching itself as the ideal alternative on readiness, infrastructure and the very image FIFA wants to project of the tournament.

Beneath it all, a string of racist incidents in Spanish stadiums has forced a pressing ethical question: "Is it fitting to grant a match that brings together all races and colours to a country whose record on combating racism remains wide open?".

The controversy has raged ever since Vinicius Junior demanded the World Cup be taken away from Spain if the fight against racism did not improve. Spanish media hit back with a wave of criticism at the time. Then the events of recent days handed him practical support on the ground.

Morocco, by contrast, has seized on hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to show off modern stadiums and slick organisation. The message is clear: the historic 2030 World Cup final can find a safe, modern home on the southern shore of the Mediterranean.