Ireland hero Troy Parrott opens up on sensational hat-trick to keep nation's World Cup dreams alive

Hungary captain and Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai was visibly distraught at full time as they gave up on their lead twice in their final qualifying game against Ireland during the weekend and lost the clash 3-2 to see their World Cup dreams shattered. Daniel Lukacs handed Hungary a third-minute lead before Parrott scored an equaliser 12 minutes later. Barnabas Varga then restored the hosts' lead in the 37th minute as they headed into the break with a 2-1 lead.
Parrott, however, had a different plan as he once again equalised in the 80th minute before scoring a last-gasp winner. With three points, Ireland finished second in their group behind Portugal and progressed to the qualifying play-offs, which will be played in March.