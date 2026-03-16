Iran's World Cup hopes not over yet as AFC chief insists withdrawal is just talk amid USA & Israel conflict

Tensions in the Middle East are casting a shadow over Iran’s World Cup preparations. Since the start of Israeli-American strikes on Iranian territory on February 28, the national team’s status for the expanded 48-team tournament has been under intense scrutiny. Although Iran was among the first nations to secure qualification, their buildup has been disrupted, highlighted by the team’s absence from a mandatory FIFA preparatory meeting in Atlanta last week, sparking speculation over a possible withdrawal.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino initially suggested that assurances regarding the team’s safety had been received from Washington. However, the U.S. administration has since signalled that hosting Iranian athletes in Los Angeles and Seattle could pose “significant security risks,” leaving Iran’s participation uncertain as the tournament approaches.