Metropolitan Police officers were called to Wardour Street in Soho on Saturday after receiving reports of an assault. Upon arrival, police took the 29-year-old man, confirmed to be an international footballer into custody, while the alleged victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The injuries sustained are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. The player was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault and one count of affray.
International footballer arrested in central London on suspicion of assault and affray
What happened
Why has the player not been named?
Due to legal restrictions under UK law, the footballer's name has not been released or confirmed by the police or media outlets. This standard practice, influenced by guidelines from the Leveson Inquiry, aims to protect the suspect's identity unless exceptional circumstances are identified or formal charges are laid. The incident has generated significant media attention. The footballer's club has not been named either, but the player has been released on bail and can "fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel" pending the outcome of the investigation.
What the Met Police said
A Met Police spokesperson said: 'A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of two counts of assault and one count of affray. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.'
What next
Police continue to investigate the West End assault case, and further details will emerge as inquiries proceed.