Inter Milan reignite interest in Tottenham defender Djed Spence as Moussa Diaby deal stalls

The Nerazzurri have been forced to reconsider their summer recruitment strategy following complications in their pursuit of Diaby. The French winger, who traded the Premier League for Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, had been identified as a marquee addition for Cristian Chivu’s side. However, the move is not proceeding as things stand due to a significant gap in valuation between the two clubs.

Spence has emerged once again as a viable candidate to fill the wing-back role at the San Siro. The 23-year-old was high on the club's shortlist earlier this summer before Inter turned their attention toward more offensive-minded targets like Diaby. Now, with the French international appearing out of reach, Spence is now back in their thinking as a solution for the right flank, according to Sky Sports.