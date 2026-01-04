Inter Miami sign 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year & bring in another fellow Argentine for Lionel Messi as David Beckham's side open new year with double transfer swoop

Veteran shot-stopper Oscar Ustari spent much of last season as first-choice between the posts for Javier Mascherano, while Rocco Rios Novo provided Inter Miami’s last line of defence as they saw off the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final.
Further reinforcements have been sought in a crucial area of the field, with St. Clair being acquired after catching the eye with Minnesota United. Inter Miami believe that they are bringing in “top-level experience and proven quality”.
In a statement on the club’s official website, the Herons said: “St. Clair, 28, joins Inter Miami following a standout season with Minnesota United, where he was recognised as the 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year and guided the Loons to their second consecutive Western Conference semifinal (2024, 2025). The two-time MLS All-Star (2022, 2025) and All-Star MVP (2022) shot stopper has consistently performed at an elite level, providing valuable experience and a winning pedigree.”