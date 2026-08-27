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Inter Miami reportedly hire Kily Gonzalez to replace Guillermo Hoyos as Lionel Messi gets his fourth manager in MLS
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A surprise replacement for Hoyos
The move comes as something as a shock for the Herons, who had given little indication that they were willing to part with Hoyos. He had a close relationship with Messi, and the results have been agreeable - if imperfect. Miami are second in the Eastern Conference and still expected to compete for MLS Cup.
Gonzalez's arrival at Miami was first reported by Cesar Luis Merlo.
- Camilla Stolen
Questionable managerial experience
Gonzalez's managerial resume, though, is mixed. He coached Argentinian sides Rosario Central, Union and Platense. The Rosario, Argentina, native has a losing record with a 32.5 percent win rate, and has never won a major trophy.
A relationship with Messi
He does, however, have a relationship with Messi - which all of his previous Miami managers have had during the Argentine's stint at the club. The two played together for Argentina's national team in 2006, and the manager greeted Messi upon his return from winning the 2022 World Cup. They are both from Rosario, too.
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Miami looking for a boost
Hoyos' replacement does come as something of a surprise, but Miami have struggled of late. They crashed out of the Leagues Cup in the group phase, and last won an MLS game on July 25. Messi has scored in each of their last two games.
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