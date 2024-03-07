Inter Miami's Champions Cup adventure begins - but Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez face sitting out games to ensure both remain fit and firing

The Herons will rely heavily on their older stars in 2024, but at what point can they get them some rest?

All has gone to plan for Inter Miami so far in 2024. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are firing, bringing back one of history's greatest partnerships for a stateside run. With seven points from three games, Miami are setting the pace in MLS, as many expected they would.

Good things don't last forever, though - particularly those spearheaded by players in their late 30s. At some point, Miami will be hit by a problem; the only question is how big it will be.

Small issues can't be avoided. Fatigue here, a little injury there; that's bound to happen. When you're working with old legs, that's what you sign up for. The big problems, though... There are ways to manage those. And, for Inter Miami, managing to avoid the big problems will be what defines their season.

Miami are dazzling in MLS but, on Thursday, they open their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign against Nashville SC. It's one of three competitions Inter Miami will play in this season, and the more games the play in those competitions, the greater the risk.

Managing that risk is Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's biggest task this season. Having Messi on your team makes life a lot easier, but there is a hard part to it all: knowing when to sit him down. It's a tough tightrope to walk, but it's one that's already in focus just a few weeks into the MLS season.