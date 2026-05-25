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Inter Miami CF v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Inter Miami say Lionel Messi has 'overload' and 'muscle fatigue' in hamstring as Argentina star reportedly expected to play at World Cup

Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF
Philadelphia Union
Major League Soccer
L. Messi
Argentina

Inter Miami provided an update on Lionel Messi after the 38-year-old was substituted Sunday against the Philadelphia Union due to physical discomfort. Following further tests Monday, the club said Messi’s initial diagnosis showed “overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring,” with his return to activity dependent on his “clinical and functional progress.”


  • Argentina v Zambia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Expected to be ready for World Cup

    Although Inter Miami didn't give a clear timetable on Messi's return, Fabrizio Romano reported the Argentine forward is expected to be ready by the time the World Cup kicks off in June.



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    Messi's season so far

    Messi has played all but one of Miami's 15 matches this season and has 12 goals and eight assists in league action. He is the reigning MVP-winner, having taken home the award in the last two seasons.

  • FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-ZMBAFP

    Argentina's upcoming slate

    La Selección have two friendlies prior to opening up their title defense on June 16 in Kansas City against Algeria.

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    What's next for Inter Miami?

    The Herons have a lengthy break before returning to action, with their next league match scheduled on July 22. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference with 31 points after 15 matches.