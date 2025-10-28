The Designated Player (DP) rule fundamentally altered MLS's trajectory, attracting global names like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kaka, Robbie Keane, and Sebastian Giovinco, which significantly boosted the league's international profile and on-field quality. Over time, the league further refined the system, including provisions for "Young Designated Players" with a lower budget charge to encourage the signing of emerging talent. This evolution has culminated in recent record-breaking acquisitions like Messi, demonstrating the rule's continuing impact on the U.S. league's growth and ambition.
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi calls for change to MLS transfer rules to 'help growth of the United States'
Zlatan, Henry and the MLS revolution
What are the DP rules?
A DP in the MLS is a player whose salary and purchase costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, but their impact on the team's salary cap is limited. The rule, nicknamed the "Beckham Rule" after Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, the first player signed under it in 2007 for LA Galaxy, allows teams to attract international stars and high-calibre players without breaking the league's salary cap structure. Clubs can choose between having three Designated Players and three U22 Initiative slots or a different set-up. And cash-only trades for current MLS players are now permitted with certain yearly limits. Unlimited General Allocation Money (GAM) accrual and a second annual contract buyout give teams more spending power. Additionally, off-roster homegrown players can now get increased playing time in cup competitions.
Messi calls for change
Messi believes the current transfer regulations are preventing MLS from expanding its global reach. He told NBC: "Every team should have the opportunity to bring in players and sign whoever each team wants without limitations or rules for players to bring them in. I don’t think that today all teams in the United States, all clubs, have the power to do that, and I think that if they were given the freedom, many more important players would come and help the growth of the United States. Everything I went through and everything I did to achieve that — it was the dream of my life. And it all came to mind, everything I went through to get there — my family, my people, and Argentina."
World Cup looming large
Messi has just committed to a contract extension that will keep him in Florida until at least 2028, which is a reward for his incredible performances in a Miami shirt. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has recorded 73 goals and 37 assists in just 83 appearances across all competitions for the Herons to date, helping them to League Cup and MLS Supporters' Shield honours. He is now aiming to add the MLS Cup to his trophy collection, and scored twice in Miami's 3-1 game one win over Nashville in the first round of the playoffs.
At the ripe old age of 38, Messi admits he's lost a step physically, but has adjusted his game accordingly to continue making a decisive impact. “Obviously, as you get older, you lose things that you had when you were younger — things like speed, reaction time, or seeing the game faster, making decisions,” he added to NBC. “Sometimes your mind is faster than your legs. But I think I always tried to overcome those things and keep trying to be at my best and get the most out of my physical abilities, my game, and I tried to adapt to the new circumstances.”