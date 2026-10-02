'I see a lot of potential in Italy' - Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez backs Gli Azzurri to recover from World Cup heartbreak

Having faced and played alongside Italy's finest talents in Serie A, the Inter goalkeeper is convinced Gli Azzurri are by no means short of technical ability.

Speaking to prominent Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, Martinez said: "Honestly, I see a lot of potential in Italy. They need to rediscover a defined playing model, but there's no lack of quality.

"There are several high-level Inter players and many other valid elements with them. They need to regain confidence after the disappointment of missing the World Cup; for me, it's more a mental thing than a quality issue."