FC Internazionale Milano v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Key Inter forward makes 'miracle' recovery to be ready for Champions League clash with Barcelona but defender set to miss out after suffering agonising training set-back

L. MartinezB. PavardInter vs BarcelonaInterBarcelonaChampions League

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez has been cleared to feature in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona, although Benjamin Pavard will miss out.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Martinez recovers in time for Barca clash
  • Pavard will not feature in the second leg
  • Catalans dealing with their own injury crisis
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match