Parshva Shah

Will Robert Lewandowski play against Inter? Hansi Flick provides update on Barcelona striker's fitness as he battles to be ready for Champions League semi-final showdown

Robert Lewandowski is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick providing an optimistic update on the Pole.

  • Lewandowski recovering from a hamstring injury
  • Has missed the last three fixtures
  • Flick provides positive update ahead of Inter showdown
