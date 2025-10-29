Inter call in psychologist to help Josep Martinez and give goalkeeper week off to help deal with harrowing car crash that resulted in elderly man's death

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday morning near Inter’s training base in Fenegro, when Martinez’s car struck an elderly man who was crossing the road in a wheelchair. The Spaniard reportedly did his best to help the victim, who was later identified as Paolo Saibene, until emergency services arrived. An air ambulance being called to the scene, but the 81-year-old man was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The Serie A club quickly recognised the seriousness of the situation and moved quickly to support a visibly shaken Martinez. By the time Martinez arrived home on Monday evening, a psychologist was already waiting on him to provide support in coping with the emotional trauma, having been called in by the Milan club. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, teammates and staff have stayed in constant contact, and Inter gave the goalkeeper the week off to recover from the tragic incident.