Inter goalkeeper involved in horrific car accident that resulted in death of 81-year-old man in wheelchair
Tragedy in Fenegro: Inter goalkeeper involved in car accident
Inter’s second-choice goalkeeper, Martinez, was involved in a fatal road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Fenegro, a small town near the club’s Appiano Gentile training complex. According to reports from La Repubblica and ANSA, the 27-year-old Spaniard was driving to training when his car struck an 81-year-old man travelling in an electric wheelchair on Via Bergamo at approximately 9:40 a.m.
Emergency services, including an ambulance, helicopter rescue unit, and local police, arrived swiftly on the scene. Despite their best efforts, the elderly victim was pronounced dead shortly after the collision due to the severity of the impact.
Early investigations and police reports
Initial investigations by the Carabinieri suggest that early assessments indicate the victim could have suffered a sudden medical episode before crossing into the path of Martinez’s vehicle. Authorities are currently reconstructing the sequence of events to determine the precise cause of the incident.
According to reports, the wheelchair user may have abruptly changed direction, entering the opposite lane. Witnesses at the scene confirmed that Martinez immediately stopped his vehicle, exited and attempted to render first aid to the man before paramedics arrived. Police have also noted that the Inter goalkeeper was fully cooperative, visibly shaken, and remained at the site while formal procedures were conducted.
Inter cancel press conference
Martinez was described by local reports as “visibly affected” by the incident. In response to the event, Inter Milan cancelled a pre-match press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with head coach Cristian Chivu, who had been due to speak ahead of their Serie A clash with Fiorentina. The club’s decision reflects the gravity of the situation and the emotional toll it has taken on the player and staff. No official statement from Martinez himself has been released yet, as the legal and procedural processes remain ongoing.
Martinez, a Spanish international born in Las Palmas, began his youth career at Barca’s famed La Masia academy before moving to RB Leipzig in 2020. After a two-year stint in Germany, he joined Genoa and later transferred to Inter Milan in the summer of 2024.
The 27-year-old had been expected to be on the bench for Inter’s midweek game against Fiorentina, but his participation is now uncertain as he recovers emotionally from the tragic event. Reports suggest the club will offer him full psychological support in the coming days.
Investigation into incident continues
Local authorities in Como are continuing to examine the details surrounding the fatal collision, with accident reconstruction experts expected to release a formal report later this week. The club will decide internally whether Martinez will be available for upcoming fixtures. The Nerazzurri face Fiorentina at San Siro on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Hellas Verona on Sunday and a Champions League tie against Kairat Almaty next week.
