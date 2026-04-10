Inter's Alessandro Bastoni unconvinced by Barcelona move despite intense transfer speculation

While Barcelona have been aggressive in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, according to Corriere dello Sport, the Italian international is not looking for an escape route from San Siro. The report suggests that Bastoni is currently prioritising the Scudetto race over any potential relocation to Catalonia. This is not the first time he has resisted the lure of a European giant, having shown similar loyalty in the past when other suitors came calling.

The centre-back has a history of rebuffing major interest to stay at Inter. Previously, when Manchester City and Pep Guardiola approached him, Bastoni personally requested that the club ignore the offers. His current stance reflects that same sentiment, as he remains deeply connected to the project in Milan despite the high-profile interest from the Spotify Camp Nou hierarchy.