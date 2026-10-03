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'The best of the best!' – How India coach plans to resist Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil in Kolkata
Ancelotti and Brazil embrace historic occasion in football-mad Kolkata
Carlo Ancelotti and his star-studded Brazil squad arrived in Kolkata to face India in a historic Senior international fixture. The Selecao head coach shared a warm podium embrace with India manager Khalid Jamil during pre-match media duties, bridging the gap between two distant footballing realms.
The match represents the first time Brazil's senior national team has ever played on Indian soil.
Ancelotti expressed genuine appreciation for the overwhelming passion shown by local supporters toward Brazilian football.
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Ancelotti and Marquinhos hail Indian passion as a golden motivation
Speaking to reporters, Ancelotti acknowledged Brazil's deep-rooted legacy across generations of Indian football fans who grew up watching Pele, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho. Defender Marquinhos echoed his manager's sentiments, describing the enthusiastic reception in Kolkata as an inspiring moment for the five-time World Cup winners.
The Italian tactician insisted Brazil intend to put on a show of genuine quality for the local crowd.
"It is an honour for us to be here with the national team," Ancelotti said. "We know how much this region loves the national team and football. We are happy to be here to play against India and show the quality of our players." Marquinhos added that the warm welcome served as "a golden opportunity" and "a very big motivation" for the squad.
Jamil and Anwar Ali urge Blue Tigers to resist giant opponents
Despite showing profound respect for Ancelotti's side, India head coach Khalid Jamil and defender Anwar Ali insisted the hosts will not act merely as spectators. Jamil, the former Aizawl I-League champion appointed to lead India permanently in August 2025, called on his side to suspend admiration for 90 minutes.
Ali stressed that composure under pressure remains essential when facing world-class attackers.
"They are the best team. They are known as the best of the best," Jamil admitted before the microphones. Ali outlined India's tactical approach: "Everyone knows how Brazil play. So, we just have to keep calm in the field. And deal with the pressure."
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India look to test themselves against world football's elite
The FIFA rankings underscore the vast divide between the two nations, with Brazil ranked fifth and India sitting 138th. However, Jamil and his players view Saturday's landmark fixture as a crucial measuring stick for Indian football's ongoing development.
Ancelotti's Brazil look to wrap up their tour with an entertaining performance before returning to competitive action.
India aim to deliver a disciplined defensive performance against the global giants in front of a packed Kolkata stadium.
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