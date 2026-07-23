Impossible to replace! Inter Miami boss puts Luis Suarez in the same category as Lionel Messi after watching Uruguayan striker spoil MLS debut for Robert Lewandowski

Miami returned to action following a seven-week World Cup break with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Fire at Nu Stadium. In the absence of Messi, who is enjoying a vacation, Suarez took the captain's armband and scored twice to ruin Polish star forward Lewandowski's debut.

The winning goal was scored by academy youngster Preston Plambeck in the 87th minute, who expressed his delight after scoring his first MLS goal: "I’m happy to help the team get three points. I don’t even know how to describe it. I was just overjoyed."

Miami coach Hoyos also expressed his deep appreciation to the entire squad for their hard work. After the match, he stated: "I want to congratulate the entire roster, they worked very hard during this time, so we are very happy and emotional, it’s extraordinary what this group does."