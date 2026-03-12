According to a report in Bild, Dortmund officials are digging deep into their pockets for the 25-year-old. Nmecha is said to have earned around five million euros per year at Dortmund so far, but now he can look forward to a doubling of his salary to around ten million euros.
Translated by
Imminent departure from BVB despite new contract? New details revealed about Felix Nmecha's contract extension
In addition, the midfielder will probably have an exit clause in future. This is expected to be €80 million in 2027, and a year later he would be available for slightly less, namely €70 million. If a financially strong club were to invoke this clause, Nmecha could leave BVB in the near future despite his contract extension. At least Borussia would then receive a princely compensation.
Dortmund announced yesterday, Thursday, that the six-time international's contract, which was originally set to run until 2028, will be extended early until 2030. A few hours earlier, Sky and Sport Bild had already reported that an agreement had been reached.
- Getty Images Sport
Ricken: "His contract extension is a sign of continuity"
"We are delighted that we will continue our journey together with Felix. He identifies completely with Borussia Dortmund and is a key component of our strategic squad planning," said sporting director Lars Ricken. "His contract extension is a sign of continuity and underlines our conviction that we will be successful together in the coming years."
Nmecha himself stated that he has had "many great experiences with this club and its fans" during his time with the Black and Yellows. "I am very grateful for the trust placed in me. I want to repay that by giving my best for Borussia Dortmund."
- (C)Getty Images
Nmecha likely to be targeted by Premier League clubs
The extension came as something of a surprise, given that there had been repeated speculation in recent weeks that Premier League clubs were very interested and wanted to make a move. Specifically mentioned were his former club Manchester City, for whom he played in his youth, and Manchester United.
Under coach Niko Kovac, the 25-year-old has been a regular starter for BVB this season. In the 2025/26 season, he has already made 38 appearances across all competitions, contributing to eight goals – five goals and three assists. Several strong performances in the BVB jersey have recently earned him more appearances for the German national team. National coach Julian Nagelsmann relied on him in the World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia in November. He is also considered a hot candidate for the World Cup in the summer.
Nmecha moved from VfL Wolfsburg to the Black and Yellows in 2023 for €30 million.
Felix Nmecha: Statistics for the 2025/26 season
Games 38 Goals 5 Assists 3
