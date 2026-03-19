Tottenham beat Atletico 3-2 on Wednesday night to finally give Tudor his first win since replacing Thomas Frank as boss. However, it was not quite enough for Spurs as they still crashed out of the Champions League, going out 7-5 on aggregate to Diego Simeone's side. Yet the victory in north London, which follows a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, may just provide optimism that Tudor finally has Spurs going in the right direction despite their recent dismal form.
Igor Tudor celebrates 'beautiful sensation' as Tottenham boss finally picks up first win despite Champions League elimination
Spurs win but still go out
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Tudor enjoys 'beautiful' moment at Tottenham
Tudor was certainly feeling positive after the game. He told BBC Sport: "The sensations are mixed. You don't like to not get through, but it was a very good performance. It was a beautiful sensation on the pitch with the fans who were really there together with the squad and the team from the first moment. Congratulations to the players. It is positive, commitment, lot of running, lots of good things.
"The energy was really nice from the first moment and the fans recognised the team did everything from the first minute to the last and they were with us - beautiful, thanks. The players believed and you could see the performance at this moment is very important. In the last two games we have improved. It is an important game on Sunday [against Nottingham Forest] but it will not decide anything yet, it will be decided over the last three games."
Morale boost for Spurs
Tudor also believes the victory will be an important confidence boost for his side ahead of their return to action in the Premier League. He added: "Today we had 11 players and on the bench, just one player - [Kevin] Danso. [Lucas] Bergvall, [Destiny] Udogie and Conor [Gallagher], the doctors said they could only play 20 minutes so you have 11 players and Danso. That makes the value of this performance even better. It was nice to take the victory and important for morale."
Spurs are currently embroiled in a battle to avoid relegation, meaning there's no chance of European football next season. However, Tudor is confident they can return to continental competition soon: "Next year, no, it should be the year after that. Why not? Winning a trophy last season gave the confidence to the players and it is totally different if you have experience in European competition."
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Huge clash up next for Spurs
Tottenham now head into a crucial Premier League clash against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Spurs sit just one point and one place above Vitor Pereira's side, with both teams knowing a victory could be vital to their hopes of staying in the top flight.