Igor Thiago tops Roberto Firmino & Gabriel Martinelli to make Premier League history as Brentford’s Brazilian hot-shot surprises everyone - including his own boss!
Club-record signing: Thiago joined Bees for £30m
After seeing Thiago hit 29 goals for Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the 2023-24 campaign, Brentford put a club-record transfer deal in place that saw the South American head to west London for £30 million ($40m).
Few knew what to expect from him at that stage, and an injury-hit debut campaign in England did little to aid his cause when it came to turning doubters into believers. Thiago did not make his debut for the Bees until November 2024, having picked up a meniscus problem during a pre-season outing against AFC Wimbledon.
A stop-start first year with Brentford delivered just eight Premier League appearances - following further knee trouble - and no goals. It was, however, apparent that he possessed the physical qualities to trouble any opposition defence.
Thiago rises above Firmino, Martinelli & Cunha
That skill set has been on full display this term, with Thiago enjoying a breakout campaign. He netted his first goal of the season on the opening weekend and has not looked back from there.
A first Premier League match ball was secured when bagging a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on January 4. Three days later he registered a brace as Brentford claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Sunderland.
That deadly double took him to 16 efforts for the season - a number that no Brazilian has previously posted in the English top tier. Liverpool legend Firmino managed 15 for the Reds in 2017-18, with Martinelli matching that return with Arsenal in 2022-23, while Cunha hit the same mark for Wolves last season - earning himself a £62.5m ($84m) move to Manchester United.
That bar has now been raised, with only prolific Manchester City striker Erling Haaland - who has 20 efforts to his name - outscoring Thiago this season. It is being suggested that the 24-year-old could come into contention for World Cup selection - with Carlo Ancelotti busy piecing together plans for the Brazil national team.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Pleasantly surprised: Andrews reacts to Thiago's exploits
Thiago has conceded that he “wasn’t expecting to score this much”, with Brentford manager Andrews also admitting to being left pleasantly surprised. He said of his powerful No.9 after seeing another two goals recorded against Sunderland: “To come from the Bulgarian league, then the Belgian league, have a year out injured, and affect the league like this – he’s exceeded expectations.
“He’s been sensational and it’s not just the goals but the selfless way he plays the game. His mentality is as good as I’ve ever come across. He’s a complete centre-forward. I wouldn’t swap him for anybody.”
Thiago is so important to the Brentford cause that they took him off with eight minutes remaining against the Black Cats - denying him the chance to record back-to-back hat-tricks. Explaining that decision, Andrews said: “He’s precious to us. So, when he took a knock, it was always in my mind to look after him and take the edge off the full game.
“But when he’s on two goals, I know what way he’s wired, so that was always a difficult dilemma. I had to just make that decision, which obviously wasn’t entirely popular with him.”
- Getty
Top-four challengers? Brentford flying in the Premier League
Many were quick to write Brentford off before a ball was kicked this season after seeing them reluctantly sanction summer departures for Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa - having already parted with England international striker Ivan Toney in 2024.
They are, however, sat fifth in the Premier League table - one point behind defending champions Liverpool - after going unbeaten through their last six top-flight fixtures. They will be in FA Cup third round action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.