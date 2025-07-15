Ibrahima Konate rejects new offer to leave Liverpool this summer amid increasing interest from Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly rejected a lucrative proposal from the Saudi Pro League, reaffirming his intention to continue his career in European football. The 26-year-old centre-back remains focused on playing at the highest level, which he believes is only possible by staying in Europe as he wants to compete regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

Konate turns down Saudi approach

Has a year left on his current deal

Has set his sights on move to Real Madrid