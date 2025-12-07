Arsenal’s 18-game unbeaten streak ended with a dramatic last-gasp winner in the pulsating clash - and Man City’s winner later in the day cut the Gunners' lead to just two points at the top of the table. The game exploded into life as Matty Cash's clinical finish put the hosts ahead, but Areta’s side roared back after the break, with Leandro Trossard leveling the scores in what was a breathtaking second-half. The match appeared destined for a draw until a chaotic climax. Deep into injury time, Villa launched a final, desperate attack. A scramble in the box saw the ball fall to substitute Buenda, who unleashed a fierce strike that found the back of the net in the 95th minute. But the Gunners’ game management in the final moments has been called into question.
'It wasn’t right' - Ian Wright picks out key error one Arsenal star made before Gunners fell to late Aston Villa defeat
Gunner stunner at Villa Park
- Getty Images Sport
Wright: 'That should have been the signal'
Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright said: 'I think you’ve got to look at the substitutions Emery made, Malen coming on, offensive, Buendia coming on, offensive, I think that should have been the signal to Arsenal to say, "right, let’s shut up shop now because they’re going for it". I think once you get past 85 minutes I think Arsenal going there, let’s face it, Villa with the chances they had could have won the game, you then say, “let’s take what we’ve got now and get back to London”.'
Ex-Villa boss Martin O’Neill highlighted Noni Madueke’s performance and questioned his decision to take on a difficult shot, rather than head to the corner to run down the clock. O’Neill said: 'I think some players have to take responsibility. You (Wright) mentioned Madueke should have run it into the corner, these are the types of things, the manager would have been encouraging him to do exactly that. So you’re talking about the game management, sometimes it’s not down to the manager, he would’ve been shouting, Madueke wouldn’t have been able to have heard him, but he would’ve been shouting take it to the corner.'
Wright replied: 'I have to agree with Martin, naturally, as a forward if we’re getting into that stage of the game where they’re putting pressure on, they’ve put two forwards on, then you naturally know, “I’m going to start running it into the corner now”. Because a point at Villa at this stage is good. I think a lot more will lose points at Villa Park, but it would’ve been a good one to take.'
Arteta points blame for damaging defeat
Speaking to reporters after the loss, Arteta said: 'In the second half we started really well. We were very dominant, but then the same issues returned. We allowed certain opponents too much space. We gave the ball away ourselves, to the point where it could have cost us the game, before it actually did. Goal kick long, second ball...clear the ball. Individual actions and a lot of chaos in the box and you end up losing it. So it's painful.'
- AFP
European challenge awaits Gunners
Arsenal don’t have long to wait to move on from the defeat by Villa as they head to Belgium for a tricky tie with Club Brugge. Arteta's team are the only side with a 100 per cent win record in the Champions League this season, winning all five matches and have won six of their last seven away games in the competition.