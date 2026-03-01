'I'm very torn' - USMNT rising star Noahkai Banks mulling over international future as Augsburg defender remains eligible for Germany switch

The Augsburg center back put in another strong performance this week, providing an assist in a 2-0 win over FC Koln in the Bundesliga. Banks' assist came on his team's first goal, with his fantastic run leading to a ball across the goal for Augsburg's opening finish.
Banks has been a mainstay for the German side this season, starting 18 Bundesliga matches for the club while coming off the bench in two more. His continued growth in the Bundesliga has put a spotlight on his international future. Banks is eligible for the U.S. and Germany, and despite playing for the U.S. on the youth level and earning his first USMNT call-up in the fall, the defender remains undecided.
The defender was born in Honolulu to an American father and a German mother, but spent the bulk of his childhood in Germany, working his way up to FC Augsburg's first team.