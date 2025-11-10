'I'm not doing a good job' - Antonio Conte suggests he'll quit Napoli as coach sees 'no desire to fight' in Scott McTominay & Co after another slip up

Conte did not mince words after his side's disappointing 2-0 defeat to Bologna on Sunday. Goals from Thijs Dallinga and Jhon Lucumi sealed the win for Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, pushing Napoli further down the Serie A table. Speaking to DAZN and in the subsequent press conference, Conte expressed deep concern over the team's lack of energy and fight.
"We needed more energy in everything. What's disappointing is that they showed more positivity and desire than us," Conte stated, referencing Bologna's performance. "It should make us reflect. It's the fifth defeat we've suffered this start of the year. It means we need to reflect, which we've already done. They played on Thursday and looked poisoned, we did our homework until the game was even."