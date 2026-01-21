‘I'm human too!' - Vinicius Junior gives emotional response to Real Madrid boo boys & speaks out on his future after Champions League masterclass vs Monaco

Vinicius delivered a candid post-match interview following Madrid's emphatic victory over Monaco, opening up about the mental toll of a turbulent few weeks. The forward has found himself the target of whistles from sections of the Bernabeu crowd following a dip in collective form, a reaction that he admits has cut deep.
"Playing for the biggest club in the world is very complicated, the demands are extremely high," Vinicius told Movistar+. "But I am human too. I don't want to be booed in my home, where I feel very comfortable. In the last few games, I didn't feel comfortable because every time I did something wrong, I was booed." While acknowledging that fans "pay a very expensive ticket" and have a right to demand excellence, he admitted the recent atmosphere had been "very complicated".