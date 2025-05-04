'I hate retiring this jacket' - Ryan Reynolds sends emotional message to Wrexham fans after final day of League One season

GettySoham Mukherjee'I hate retiring this jacket' - Ryan Reynolds sends emotional message to Wrexham fans after final day of League One seasonWrexhamChampionshipLeague OneHollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds sent out an emotional message to Wrexham fans on social media after the final day of the League One season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham secured promotion to the ChampionshipRecord-breaking third promotion in successionReynolds pours heart out on InstagramFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱