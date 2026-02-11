'I'd been suffering with anxiety for a year and a half' - Barcelona's Ronald Araujo opens up on depression battle after break from football

In November, Barcelona granted Araujo "indefinite leave" from the first team squad. At the time, the club cited "personal reasons" for the Uruguayan’s sudden departure, which came immediately after a calamitous Champions League performance against Chelsea where he received a red card.
It later emerged that the 26-year-old spent his time away from Catalonia embarking on a spiritual journey to heal his mind. Araujo travelled to Israel, spending several weeks in Jerusalem to disconnect from the relentless pressure of elite football and reconnect with his faith. The trip was sanctioned by manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco, who prioritised the player's well-being over sporting needs during a difficult period for the team's defence.
The defender eventually returned to the club's headquarters in January. His reintegration was gradual; initially training alone before rejoining the group sessions and finally made an appearance in the league match against Elche.