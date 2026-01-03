Ronald Araujo returns to Barcelona training after mental health break as Hansi Flick is handed huge double injury boost

After making 15 appearances for Barcelona this season, Araujo had a request to step away from the first-team granted by the defending La Liga champions. In December, the Uruguay international went on a spiritual pilgrimage to "rediscover himself", while visiting sacred sites in Israel. Now, however, he is back with his team-mates, although manager Flick said he is not ready for a first-team return just yet.

He told reporters on Friday: "It depends on him. He’s not 100% physically, but he’s doing well. He has to decide how quickly he wants to progress. For me, that’s clear. What I see and feel is that the team’s support is fantastic. He’s taken the time he needed. He’s on the right track."