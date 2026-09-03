Hugh Jackman in talks to buy Norwich City stake following Ryan Reynolds Wrexham success

Despite Norwich's stuttering start to the current campaign under manager Philippe Clement, Jackman remains optimistic about the club's trajectory. The Canaries currently sit 20th in the Championship table after a difficult start to the season, recording just one win and three defeats from their opening four matches.

Jackman’s passion for the club remains undiminished by their recent form, and he is already making bold claims about the season ahead. He shared his nostalgic reasoning for picking the team, saying: 'I said, "Dad, where are you from?" He said, "London". I said, "So I’ll go for London?" He goes, "No, there’s a bunch of teams in London". I said, "Mum, where are you from?" She went, "Norwich". I went, "Is there a football team in Norwich?" She went, "Yep". I said, "That’s my team". So it’s been slim pickings since then. We did win the Milk Cup in 1984. It’s not even called the Milk Cup anymore, but we’re on the rise. We’re on the up and up. I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we’re going to get promoted. That’s my prediction.'