Austin FC Hollywood A-lister Matthew McConaughey and Gary Clark Jr. reveal Austin FC's new home kit for the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons Major League Soccer Austin FC Los Verdes introduce a vibrant new primary kit celebrating the club’s passionate fan culture McConaughey, Clark reveal new Austin FC kit

Austin FC have named new home kit 'The Heartbeat'

Set to be home kit for the 2025 and 2026 season Article continues below Next Match Major League Soccer AUS SKC Match preview