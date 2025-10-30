According to Mundo Deportivo, Eyong’s release clause stands at €30 million (£25m/$35m) for Spanish clubs and €40m (£35m/$45m) for foreign clubs. Having joined Levante from Villarreal in August, he is ineligible to play for another club this season. As a result, Eyong hopes to finalise a transfer in January but remain on loan at Levante until the end of the campaign.
Barcelona were prepared to activate his €10m release clause in the summer but were prevented from doing so due to La Liga’s 1:1 financial rule. The Catalan giants remain the most interested in signing the striker, viewing him as a potential replacement for the outgoing Robert Lewandowski. However, they face strong competition from arch-rivals Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs, including City, United and Arsenal.