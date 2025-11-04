Hidden Gems FC: Why Barcelona, Man Utd, Real Madrid and more are chasing Levante hotshot Karl Etta Eyong

Levante technical director, Hector Rodas, has already confirmed that there is interest from elsewhere in Etta Eyong, telling Las Provincias: "There aren't many players like him, so he attracts attention because of his qualities and his age. We have to enjoy him and hope he maintains this level. Then we'll get closer to our goal of staying up."
Etta Eyong has a €30m (£26.4m/$34.5m) release clause written into his contract, and the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been mooted as potential next destinations for one of the fastest-rising players in the sport. Were Etta Eyong to join Madrid, he would be able to share a dressing room with Mbappe, whose own father also hails from Douala. The pair exchanged shirts after both scored in Madrid's 4-1 win over Levante in September, with Etta Eyong describing the France captain as a "likeable, very nice guy".
Barcelona may well prove to be a more logical landing spot, however. Not only did Etta Eyong grow up supporting the Blaugrana, but Barca are also on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who turned 37 in August and has entered the final year of his contract. Taking a flier on a player in Etta Eyong would come with its risks given his lack of experience, but he would be a low-risk, high-ceiling option given the fee he would be available for.
For now, Etta Eyong is focused on surviving with Levante, but he seems destined for far greater things in the not-too-distant future. Surely that teenager on the sandy pitches back in Cameroon just three years ago couldn't have imagined being on such a trajectory.