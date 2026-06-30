'Help get Man Utd back!' - Wayne Rooney urges Harry Kane to snub Barcelona for sensational transfer to Old Trafford
Red Devils icon intervenes
Speculation surrounding the future of England captain Kane has intensified following reports of an audacious approach from La Liga giants Barcelona. The 32-year-old forward has enjoyed a sensational stint at Bayern since his 2023 switch from Tottenham, most recently plundering an astonishing 61 goals during the 2025-26 campaign. Although the German champions remain confident of retaining their star striker, Rooney has actively encouraged United to hijack any potential deal this summer.
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Rooney issues public challenge
Speaking on his BBC podcast, United's all-time record goalscorer expressed his firm belief that Kane still harbours an unresolved ambition in English football. The England captain previously plundered 213 Premier League goals during his prolific spell at Tottenham, leaving him just 47 strikes away from eclipsing Alan Shearer's legendary all-time record.
Rooney highlighted that a move to Old Trafford would offer the perfect platform to secure an iconic status while chasing down that historic milestone. He stated when quizzed on Barca's interest in Kane: "I think everyone would have an interest. Listen, if Harry Kane’s not going to stay at Bayern Munich then I’d love him at Manchester United. If he’s listening: 'Harry, you’ve got Alan Shearer’s record there… help get Manchester United back!'."
Title legacy outweighs accolades
While a lucrative switch to Spain remains a distinct possibility, Rooney argued that driving a resurgence at Old Trafford holds far more sentimental value than accumulating silverware elsewhere.
Rooney added: "You think for Harry Kane, he’s won the Bundesliga and let’s say he goes to Barcelona, he wins La Liga… deep down he wants to win the Premier League. Imagine he comes to Manchester United and he’s the one to drive that, to get Manchester United back to winning the league."
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Continental heavyweights brace themselves
Kane faces a pivotal summer crossroads as elite European clubs prepare to test Bayern's resolve. The 32-year-old currently remains contracted at the Allianz Arena until June 2027, leaving the German heavyweights in a strong negotiating position. However, with Barcelona actively positioning themselves and Rooney publicly leading the Old Trafford charm offensive, a bidding war could materialise.