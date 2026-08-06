Hector Bellerin expresses pride after captaining Real Betis to victory over former club Arsenal

Bellerin enjoyed a highly emotional reunion as he captained Real Betis to an impressive 3-1 pre-season victory over Arsenal. The Spanish side delivered a clinical performance to defeat the Premier League champions in Dublin.
The 31-year-old full-back spent over a decade in North London after joining Arsenal's academy as a youngster. He eventually rose to become club captain before departing for a fresh challenge. Bellerin remains a beloved figure among the Gunners' fanbase, making this pre-season fixture a deeply special occasion for the experienced defender.