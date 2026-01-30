Heartbreak for Jack Grealish! David Moyes confirms England hopeful's season is likely over as surgery decision made on Everton loanee's foot injury

Asked for an update on Grealish’s condition heading into a clash with Brighton on Saturday, Everton boss Moyes told reporters: “We believe he’s probably going to need surgery but that’s still not absolutely confirmed, but it probably rules him out for the rest of the season, yes.

“Look, it’s really disappointing for the player, the club, for all of us here. He’s such an important part and he’s a big character with big experience for us and we’ll miss him, he’s done a lot of really good things for us.”

There has been talk of Everton wanting to trigger the purchase option in Grealish’s loan agreement, which is said to sit at around the £50 million ($69m) mark, but Moyes is giving little away. Asked if it is too early to make such decisions, the Scot said: “Far too early.”

