'He will come good again' - Bayern Munich board member Max Eberl backs struggling Luis Diaz amid goal drought

Despite a difficult run of games, Bayern Munich's hierarchy is standing firmly behind Diaz. The former Liverpool man has hit a roadblock in his recent performances, failing to register a single goal or assist in his last six competitive appearances. However, board member for sport Eberl is adamant that the attacker is close to turning a corner as the club prepares for their upcoming European fixtures.

The 29-year-old was left frustrated during Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Augsburg on Saturday. Diaz believed he had finally snapped his barren run when he found the back of the net, but his celebrations were cut short. The goal was eventually chalked off after a VAR review determined that Josip Stanisic was in an offside position during the build-up, prolonging the winger's wait for a breakthrough.