"He should just leave": Bayern boss Max Eberl shows no sympathy for Real Madrid's anger

As soon as the final whistle blew, Madrid’s players stormed towards referee Vincic to protest vehemently. Arda Güler, who had scored twice, was shown a red card for his comments towards the official. “The referee ruined the game,” Real manager Álvaro Arbeloa ranted afterwards. “It’s an action that nobody understands. How can you send a player off for something like that in a match like this? Completely inexplicable, unfair. It hurts us deeply!”

In truth, the Royals had earlier profited from two controversial calls. Vincic awarded them a free-kick that Güler curled in to make it 2-1, despite minimal contact by Konrad Laimer on Brahim Diaz. The Austrian barely touched the Moroccan, making the call unnecessary.

Real’s third goal, scored just before half-time, was also preceded by a challenge from Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger on Josip Stanisic that many felt should have been punished with a foul. “He sees me coming and just runs straight into me,” Stanisic argued. “In the past, the referee would have let play continue and awarded a free-kick only if we lost the ball.” Maybe the referee forgot that rule there, I don’t know,” Stanisic said. Players kept playing, and Kylian Mbappé netted to make it 3-2 to the Spaniards. FC Bayern manager Vincent Kompany was booked for protesting the earlier decision and will miss the semi-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain.