'He's not developing anymore, he's the guy' - Even as expectations rise, USMNT's Diego Luna keeps surpassing them at Real Salt Lake

The USMNT midfielder has found the spotlight for RSL, and he continues to shine with goals and assists for the MLS club

Pablo Mastroeni isn't easily impressed, and he doesn't cut slack even to those who do catch his eye. There's no superstar treatment at Real Salt Lake, no leeway. The expectations are laid down for everyone equally, from the highest-paid player to newcomers.

Praise from Mastroeni doesn't come cheaply; it has to be earned - and not just by goals or assists, and definitely not with fancy flicks or highlight-reel skills. Effort, energy, commitment - these are the currencies that buy smiles from Mastroeni.

It's what makes what the RSL boss says about Diego Luna all the more pertinent. Fans and pundits have labeled Luna a rising star, one who could make a huge impact both in MLS and with the U.S. men's national team. You can count Mastroeni among the believers, as well.

“I don't think we can talk about Diego developing anymore. He's the guy," Mastroeni told reporters after Luna's two-goal performance in RSL's win over San Diego FC. "He's the guy that plays with the chip on his shoulder. He's one of our best defenders. He's obviously the guy that's putting the ball in the back of the net. He's doing it all for our group."

For those who have followed Luna, his white-hot start to the MLS season isn't a surprise. His breakout, in truth, happened last season, when he won MLS' Young Player of the Year award before riding that wave right into a USMNT opportunity. Luna hasn't looked back. His game has continued to advance.

"For me, it doesn't change what I'm doing on the daily or what I'm trying to do for myself and the career I'm trying to build for myself," Luna said of Mastroeni's praise. "He's my coach, so, of course, he's up there, right? But it's just like anyone else talking or anyone else saying something."

Luna may not be changing, but the expectations and perceptions of him sure are as he continues to shine. If he's already become "the guy," how far can Luna really go from here?