Slot’s tenure at Liverpool appears to be reaching a breaking point following a difficult season for the Reds. Despite securing Premier League glory last year and ending Man City’s run of four consecutive titles, the current campaign has been a dismal title defence. Liverpool are on track for a disappointing fifth-place finish, a result that has left Slot’s future in serious doubt.

The tension at Anfield has been exacerbated by internal friction, most notably with star forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian appeared to take a swipe at Slot’s tactics in a stinging social media post recently, further fuelling rumours of a potential managerial change. As the club considers its next steps, Pennant has suggested an audacious solution that would shake the foundations of English football.