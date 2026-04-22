'He can do everything!' - Man City sensation Rayan Cherki is 'better' than Lamine Yamal, claims La Liga star

According to Mikautadze, it is the sheer variety in Cherki’s game that gives him the edge over the young Spaniard. While Yamal is celebrated for his pace and dribbling, Mikautadze believes Cherki offers a more complete package in the final third.

Explaining his reasoning, the Villarreal striker noted that Cherki's ability to play without a dominant foot is a game-changer. "When you are a footballer, you like to see this kind of player play. Cherki is better than Yamal," Mikautadze stated.