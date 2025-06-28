Harvey Elliott, Elliot Anderson & seven England Under-21 Euros stars Thomas Tuchel should call up to his senior Three Lions squad

The Young Lions are European Championship finalists once again, but which of their key players are on course for the senior setup?

England's Under-21s have almost done it again. Two years after the Young Lions downed Spain to win the European Championship in Georgia, Lee Carsley has guided the next generation to the final of the latest instalment in Slovakia.

Whatever happens in Saturday's showpiece, there will be members of the U21 group who are primed to make the step up to senior level when Thomas Tuchel announces his next squad in September, with no fewer than nine members of Carsley's 2023 contingent earning promotions since that triumph.

But who out of the class of 2025 is most likely to follow in the footsteps of Cole Palmer, Jarrad Branthwaite and Curtis Jones on the back of another successful Euros campaign? GOAL takes a look below...