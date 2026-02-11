Harry Redknapp's back! Tottenham legend reveals he wants to replace Thomas Frank as manager
End of an era: Frank sacked as Spurs boss
Frank was appointed Spurs head coach in June 2025, replacing Ange Postecoglou. The Dane was targeted having turned Brentford into an established Premier League side having earned promotion from the Championship with them back in 2021.
However, Frank's conservative style made it difficult for Tottenham fans to warm to him even when results at the start of the season were slightly more positive. Many supporters turned on him during a testing November which saw them humiliated in London derby losses to Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham.
After a 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United on Tuesday night, the Spurs board decided Frank's position was untenable and he was sacked the following morning.
A statement read: "The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men's Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.
"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.
"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.
"Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."
Redknapp's return? Former manager open to reunion
Now, former boss Redknapp has told Sky Sports that he would relish a return to Tottenham, though admitted he is not expecting to receive a phone call from the club regarding their vacancy.
"Do I fancy it? Of course I would do it! Without any shadow of a doubt," Redknapp said of the Spurs job. "But listen, I'm a realist. I don't live in cuckoo land, you know? It's very doubtful if I would get the job but, you know, could I do the job? Yeah, of course I could do the job.
"What they need now is someone to go in, get back down to basics, hard work, when you lose the ball don't be embarrassed to run and try to get it back. When you lose, you know, close down, work together, bit of confidence, make them believe in themselves. Somebody goes in and does that, they can get the results they need but it ain't going to be easy."
From relegation to Champions League: Redknapp's Tottenham stint
Redknapp first managed Tottenham between 2008 and 2012. At the time of his appointment, Spurs sat 20th in the Premier League table eight games into the 2008-09 season, but he quickly managed to steady the ship and they finished eighth that year. In Redknapp's first full season, Tottenham finished fourth - their highest ranking in the Premier League era to that point - to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since it was known as the European Cup in 1962.
Under Redknapp, Spurs reached the quarter-finals of the 2010-11 Champions League, with the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric flourishing under his famous man management. Ultimately, Redknapp was dismissed at the end of 2011-12 despite finishing fourth in the Premier League again, with Chelsea's victory in that season's Champions League denying them entry into Europe's top club competition as the Blues had finished sixth.
Tottenham fans largely still hold Redknapp in high regard and he was notably a guest of honour for their final match at their former White Hart Lane stadium in 2017. The 78-year-old's last managerial job came that same year with Birmingham City and he has been out of the game ever since.
What comes next for Tottenham?
The search for a new head coach rumbles on for Tottenham, with the club tipped to appoint an interim manager before making a permanent appointment in the summer. Former boss and USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a return following the World Cup, with Spurs fans singing his name during Tuesday's defeat to Newcastle.